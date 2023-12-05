Blackford Capital buys patio furniture ecommerce business and wholesale distributor LTD

LTD is the third addition to Blackford’s Patio Portfolio in the past year.

Blackford Capital has acquired LTD Online Stores Inc, San Diego-based a patio furniture ecommerce business and wholesale distributor. No financial terms were disclosed.

LTD is the third addition to Blackford’s Patio Portfolio in the past year.

“Expanding our Patio offerings to include high-end patio furniture has been a critical target since the platform’s inception in 2022,” said Paul Doyle, managing director at Blackford Capital and chairman of the Patio Portfolio in a statement. “LTD has maintained an impressive growth trajectory before, during and beyond COVID due, in large part, to their high-quality furniture, sales channels and diverse customer base.”

LTD President of Wholesale & Retail Ben Harvey and LTD Online President Todd Harmon will both maintain their roles following the acquisition. In 2008, LTD began designing, manufacturing, and selling its own products, before opening a retail showroom in 2017.

Website Closers served as financial advisor and Aegis Law served as legal advisor to LTD. Varnum LLP served as legal advisor and Rehmann served as the financial and tax advisor to Blackford. Mercantile Bank of Michigan provided debt in support of the transaction.

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Blackford Capital targets lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. Blackford Capital was founded in 2010.