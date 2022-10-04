Blackford merges three design portfolio companies

The companies will now operate as Design Environments, a full-service design, sourcing and installation firm.

Design Environments will maintain its presence in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Greensboro and San Francisco

Jim Goergen is serving as CEO of Design Environments

Blackford acquires, manages, and builds lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries

Blackford Capital is merging portfolio companies Boston Trade Interior Solutions, Design Environments, Inc and ID Collaborative.

The companies will now operate as Design Environments, a full-service design, sourcing and installation firm. The company will maintain its presence in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Greensboro and San Francisco.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“For more than 30 years, BTIS, DEI and IDC have been creating beautiful spaces for the hospitality, multi-family, senior living and student housing industries” said Jim Goergen, who will serve as CEO of Design Environments, in a statement. “Bringing these companies together leverages the expertise, knowledge and creativity of these talented teams, and further elevates the experience of both our clients and their customers.”

Goergen comes to Design Environments from Martin Furniture, where he served as CEO for the past two years.

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries.