BlackGold Capital invests in growth of Northbase Finance

BlackGold Capital Management has invested in Northbase Finance, a Calgary-based asset-backed financing service provider to underserved markets across Canada and the US.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Northbase was founded in 2020 through a strategic partnership with Compass Energy Systems and Akira Impact. It manages a portfolio of operating assets deployed through long-term contracts across the energy, energy transition, power and commercial/industrial sectors.

The proceeds from the deal will be used to expand Northbase’s asset-backed financing opportunities in its sectors of interest.

“We have long wanted to invest in a specialty finance company, and found the right fit in Northbase,” said Erik Dybesland and Adam Flikerski, managing partners of BlackGold, in a statement. “With limited credit availability in the marketplace, Northbase fills a niche in providing financing for critical energy infrastructure assets, including compression, all high growth areas. Northbase has the deal flow and management team required to execute on these secular tailwinds.”

BlackGold Capital, headquartered in Houston, is a KKR-backed investment firm. It has deployed more than $8 billion of capital to date across numerous sectors.