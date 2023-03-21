BlackRock Alternatives leads over $90m in media company Macro

The capital infusion will be used by Macro to scale and expand operations across its existing business verticals

Since its inception, Macro has made sixteen feature films and two TV shows, and garnered fifteen Oscar nominations and three wins

Moelis & Company was financial advisor and placement agent for Macro while The Raine Group acted as financial advisor to BlackRock Alternatives

Macro, a multiplatform media company, has secured an over $90 million minority investment. The lead backer was BlackRock Alternatives. HarbourView Equity Partners and Goldman Sachs Asset Management also participated in the round.

The capital infusion will be used by Macro to scale and expand operations across its existing business verticals.

Macro’s other investors include Emerson Collective, AMC Networks, Essence Ventures, MNM Creative, Raymond J. McGuire, Anré Williams, Clara Wu and others.

“Macros has an established track record of producing premium, award-winning TV and film content focused on people of color, which has historically been short in supply but high in demand,” said Pam Chan, chief investment officer & global head, BlackRock’s alternative solutions group, in a statement. “We are pleased to make this investment on behalf of our clients, and look forward to partnering with Charles and MACRO’s management team to further the company’s mission of increasing representation of persons of color across its media verticals.”

Launched in 2015 and founded by CEO Charles D. King, Macro is a TV and film production company that focuses on portraying the experiences of people of color. Among its projects are the Oscar nominated film “Judas and the Black Messiah” and the recently wrapped film “Freaky Tales” director by Capital Marvel helmers Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden and starring Pedro Pascal.

Macro also operates UNCMMN, a talent, brand management and entertainment strategy firm that focuses on the amplification of creators of underrepresented groups rooted in digital media.

In addition, the company has a majority interest in M88, a full-service talent management firm focused on people of color and an affiliated venture firm, MaC Venture Capital.

Since its inception, Macro has made sixteen feature films and two TV shows, and garnered fifteen Oscar nominations and three wins.

Moelis & Company was financial advisor and placement agent for Macro. The Raine Group acted as financial advisor to BlackRock Alternatives while Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor. HarbourView Equity Partners was represented by Sidley Austin LLP.