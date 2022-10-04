BlackRock and The Builders Fund back early childhood education firm Acelero

The capital infusion will be used by Acelero for product development, personnel hiring and district partnerships

East Wind Advisors served as financial advisor for Acelero in the transaction

BlackRock manages $320 billion in alternative investments and commitments on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022

BlackRock and The Builders Fund have co-led an investment in Acelero Inc, a provider of early childhood education and family engagement services. No financial terms were disclosed.

A-Street also participated in the funding.

Acelero will leverage the funding to support continued product development, further deepen its district partnerships, and augment talent recruitment efforts.

“We are proud to support Acelero in its mission to close the achievement gap and advance education outcomes at scale. Acelero’s strong fundamentals and leading technology-enabled services platform, along with its vision to eliminate historical biases and systemic inequities in the U.S. education system, makes the company a compelling investment for our clients,” said Aarthi Sowrirajan, a senior portfolio manager for the BlackRock Impact Opportunities Fund, in a statement. “We look forward to partnering with Henry and Acelero’s management team, together with Builders and A-Street, to help extend Acelero’s footprint and deepen its impact across communities.”

East Wind Advisors served as financial advisor for Acelero in the transaction.

BlackRock manages $320 billion in alternative investments and commitments on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022.