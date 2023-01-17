BlackRock backs 401(k) provider Human Interest

The investment will be used by Human Interest to enhance its technology platform capabilities and mature its operational processes and infrastructure.

Human Interest was founded in 2015

BlackRock is a fiduciary to investors and a provider of financial technology

BlackRock has made an minority investment in San Francisco-based Human Interest, a 401(k) provider. No financial terms were dislcosed.

“Getting people on a path to a secure retirement is core to BlackRock’s purpose, from pioneering target-date funds 30 years ago to managing retirement assets for more than 40 million Americans today.3 We look forward to helping Human Interest close the access gap,” said Anne Ackerley, head of BlackRock’s retirement group in a statement.

