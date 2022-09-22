BlackRock LTPC is acquiring Paradigm Oral Health

Paradigm is BlackRock LTPC’s sixth investment to date and its fourth investment in North America

BlackRock Long Term Private Capital has agreed to acquire Paradigm Oral Health, an oral surgery and digital dentistry platform. The sellers include InTandem Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

Paradigm was founded in 2018. Paradigm and its team of over 100 surgeon partners provide patient care in 75 state-of-the-art facilities throughout the United States.

Colm Lanigan, head of BlackRock LTPC, Americas, said in a statement, “We are pleased to invest in Paradigm, which has established itself as an industry defining platform for the development and delivery of next-generation oral health solutions. Through its focus on providing superior clinical care, advanced technology, and continued training and education to its surgeon partners, the company is well positioned for long-term growth. We look forward to partnering with Dr. David Rallis and the entire Paradigm team.”

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to Paradigm while Goodwin Procter acted as legal advisor. Simpson Thacher acted as legal advisor to Blackrock LTPC.

LTPC is backed by BlackRock, Inc., which manages $320 billion in alternative investments and commitments on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2022.

InTandem Capital Partners invests in healthcare services companies.