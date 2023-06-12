Blackstone acquires out-of-home media operator New Tradition Media

The company’s management team, Evan Richheimer, Bret Richheimer, Vince Mastria and Lu Cerda, will continue to run day-to-day operations of the business and remain significant equity holders after closing.

Blackstone has acquired a majority stake in New Tradition Media, a New York City-based out-of-home media operator. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 2010, New Tradition develops, owns and operates digital and static signage for leading national brands and advertising agencies.

The company’s management team, Evan Richheimer, Bret Richheimer, Vince Mastria and Lu Cerda, will continue to run day-to-day operations of the business and remain significant equity holders after closing.

On the transaction, John Watson, managing director, and Kern Vohra, senior associate, at Blackstone, said in a statement: “Technological advancements in digital signage are transforming the way consumers engage with the physical advertising industry. Evan, Bret, Vince and Lu are respected leaders in this evolving market and have created iconic advertising activations across the country on behalf of their customers. We’re excited to leverage Blackstone’s scale, resources and relationships to support New Tradition’s continued expansion and innovation.”

Moelis & Company LLC served as a financial advisor to Blackstone while Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as a legal advisor. Solomon Partners served as a financial advisor to New Tradition, and Lowenstein Sandler LLP served as a legal advisor to New Tradition.

Blackstone has $991 billion in assets under management.