Blackstone and Atairos-backed GeoComply acquires OneComply

GeoComply Solutions, a portfolio company of Blackstone Growth and Atairos, has acquired OneComply, a Vancouver-based solutions provider to companies operating in regulated markets to manage their personal and corporate licensing obligations.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Also based in Vancouver, GeoComply is a provider of geolocation, fraud and risk solutions.

With the acquisition of OneComply’s technology and solutions, GeoComply will offer its customers in gaming, fintech and other regulated industries a streamlined, secure and easy-to-administer set of tools for the entire licensing process, the company said.

“Adding their licensing platform and expertise to our portfolio of solutions will materially and cost-effectively help our existing and new customers in the gaming and other regulated industries achieve and maintain a new gold standard in compliance and risk services,” said Anna Sainsbury, co-founder and CEO of GeoComply, in a statement.

In 2021, GeoComply secured a first-time minority investment from Blackstone Growth, the growth equity arm of Blackstone, and Atairos, a US private equity firm.