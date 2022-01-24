Blackstone and Starwood to buy WoodSpring Suites: WSJ

Blackstone Inc. and Starwood Capital Group have agreed to acquire hotel brand WoodSpring Suites, for about $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. Brookfield Asset Management is the seller.
Source: WSJ
Source: WSJ
