PE Deals

Blackstone and Starwood to buy WoodSpring Suites: WSJ

By
Iris Dorbian
-
Consumer & Retail news

Blackstone Inc. and Starwood Capital Group have agreed to acquire hotel brand WoodSpring Suites, for about $1.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.  Brookfield Asset Management is the seller.

Source: WSJ