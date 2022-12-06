Blackstone-backed Legence buys sustainability consultancy Lord Green Strategies

With this merger, Legence now owns and operates an ESG consulting practice in North America

Together, RE Tech Advisor’s and Lord Green’s clients include Invesco, UBS, MetLife Investment Management, Principal Real Estate and the U.S. Department of Energy

Legence is an energy transition accelerator

Legence, which is backed by Blackstone, has acquired Lord Green Strategies, a Texas-based sustainability consultancy. Lord Green will merge with existing Legence company RE Tech Advisors, a real estate consultant based in Virginia. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Lord Green Strategies was built on the belief that we could make an authentic impact on commercial real estate sustainability,” said Mychele Lord, president and founder of LGS in a statement. “Combining forces with RE Tech Advisors—a well-respected company and fellow trailblazer in the ESG market—will allow our clients and employees to accelerate their positive impact on our future environment. With this transition, we will provide unmatched expertise in all aspects of the built environment to support a wide range of companies in achieving decarbonization goals.”

