Blackstone closes IDG acquisition for $1.3bn

Blackstone has closed its previously announced buyout of International Data Group from Oriental Rainbow for $1.3 billion. IDG is a provider of market intelligence for the tech industry.

BOSTON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackstone (NYSE:BX) announced today that private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) have completed their previously announced acquisition of International Data Group, Inc. (“IDG”) from Oriental Rainbow, LLC, a subsidiary of China Oceanwide Holdings Group, Co. Ltd. for an enterprise value of $1.3 billion.

For over five decades, IDG has provided market intelligence for the fast-growing technology industry, delivering proprietary insights and data for technology suppliers and buyers. The company operates two subsidiaries, International Data Corporation (IDC) and IDG Communications (IDGC), focused on delivering proprietary data, innovative platforms, and trusted content for the $5 trillion technology industry. IDC is a premier global provider of market intelligence data and research for the IT, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. IDGC combines a proprietary marketing technology platform and a global portfolio of leading editorial brands.

Peter Wallace, Global Head of Core Private Equity and Vikram Suresh, Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “We are very excited about IDG’s future as the company continues to demonstrate a strong focus on growth. We look forward to partnering with IDG in the years ahead to help the company further expand its product offerings and drive ongoing technology innovation.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to IDG, and King & Wood Mallesons and Mintz acted as legal advisors to IDG. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Blackstone.

