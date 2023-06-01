Blackstone completes acquisition of majority stake in Emerson’s climate tech business

According to the terms of the agreement, Emerson received upfront about $9.7 billion at the close.

Blackstone has closed its previously announced acquisition of a majority stake in Emerson’s climate technologies business. According to the terms of the agreement, Emerson received upfront about $9.7 billion at the close.

The deal puts the business at a valuation of $14 billion.

The new standalone business will be named Copeland.

“Copeland has grown into the market leader in supplying critical components for residential, commercial and industrial climate control solutions, and we are thrilled to support its next phase of growth as a world-class standalone company,” said Joe Baratta, global head of Blackstone Private Equity in a statement. “Leveraging Blackstone’s long track-record of successful large-scale corporate partnerships, we look forward to working with the Copeland and Emerson teams to accelerate the company’s profitable, long-term growth.”

Copeland will continue to operate from St. Louis, while maintaining a global footprint to serve customers in Europe, Latin America, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Centerview Partners LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisors to Emerson. Barclays served as lead financial advisor to Blackstone, with Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Evercore also providing financial advice. The ABL revolver, TLB and Senior Secured Notes were led by Wells Fargo, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Barclays, respectively. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to Blackstone.

Blackstone has $991 billion in assets under management.