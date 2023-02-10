Westland Insurance buys Niche Assurance, Heritage Insurance

In December, Blackstone provided an additional $200 million commitment to Westland, bringing its aggregate investment to date to $1.4 billion.

Westland Insurance has acquired Mont Tremblant, Quebec-based brokerage Niche Assurance and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan-based brokerage Heritage Insurance. No financial terms were disclosed.

With three Quebec locations, Niche Assurance is specialist brokerage that focuses on the non-standard condo, residential, and commercial markets, including seasonal and unique residential properties as well as the construction, hospitality and food service sectors.

Heritage Insurance has been providing personal, auto, commercial, and farm insurance since 1982.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Niche Assurance and Heritage Insurance to the Westland family,” says Jamie Lyons, Westland president and CEO, in a statement. “Mark Pedicelli and the Niche team are passionate insurance professionals, and Heritage Insurance – under the leadership of Greg Marcyniuk – has an exceptionally strong orientation towards client experience. We feel tremendous cultural alignment with both brokerages and are grateful for the opportunity to continue our growth in Quebec and Saskatchewan with such outstanding teams.”

The acquisition deals of Westland, a Surrey, British Columbia-based property and casualty insurance company, are backed by Blackstone Credit. In December, Blackstone provided an additional $200 million commitment, bringing its aggregate investment to date to $1.4 billion.

Founded in 1980, Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.