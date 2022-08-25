Blackstone forms West Coast PE team

Bavishi was previously based in New York and has been a member of Blackstone’s private equity team since 2013

Senior Managing Director Eli Nagler will lead that business’ technology investments out of the East Coast in partnership with recently hired Senior Managing Director David Schwartz

Blackstone has $941 billion in assets under management

Blackstone is expanding its corporate private equity business through a new team based in San Francisco. Sachin Bavishi, a senior managing director, will relocate to San Francisco to lead and establish Blackstone private equity’s West Coast presence, along with other existing and new team members.

Bavishi was previously based in New York and has been a member of Blackstone’s private equity team since 2013.

Martin Brand, head of North America private equity and global co-head of technology investing, said, in a statement: “We have a long history of backing some of the world’s most innovative technology companies. Establishing a dedicated West Coast presence for our Private Equity business will help us to further enhance our offering for the management teams and companies we partner with. I am excited that Sachin Bavishi, one of our most talented investors, will lead this effort for us.”

Bavishi will lead technology investments for Blackstone Private Equity out of the West Coast and Senior Managing Director Eli Nagler will lead that business’ technology investments out of the East Coast in partnership with recently hired Senior Managing Director David Schwartz. Blackstone currently has more than 70 employees based in San Francisco across its business units, including through its Growth, Tactical Opportunities, Credit, Strategic Partners, Life Sciences, and BAAM investing platforms, among others.

Blackstone has $941 billion in assets under management.