Blackstone Infrastructure Partners acquires minority stake in Northern Indiana Public Service Company

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners has acquired a minority stake in Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC, a unit of NiSource Inc. An earlier announcement on this deal noted the price of the transaction would be 2.15 billion, with Blackstone Infrastructure Partners making an additional equity commitment of $250 million to fund ongoing capital requirements.

According to the terms of the deal, the Blackstone affiliate has acquired a 19.9 percent non-controlling stake in NIPSCO Holdings II LLC, which owns all the equity interests of NIPSCO, while NiSource will own the remaining 80.1% of NIPSCO Holdings II LLC.

NiSource plans on using the capital infusion to support its utility, strengthen its balance sheet and fund ongoing capital needs associated with the renewable generation transition underway.

“We are incredibly excited to close this transaction and to begin our long-term partnership with NiSource and NIPSCO,” said Sebastien Sherman, senior managing director at Blackstone Infrastructure in a statement. “This investment underscores Blackstone’s commitment to decarbonization to create value for our investors and our desire to help facilitate the reindustrialization of the Midwest. We are excited to invest behind NIPSCO, one of the fastest growing utilities in the country with one of the nation’s fastest decarbonization plans. Blackstone looks forward to supporting the vital role that NIPSCO plays in communities across Northern Indiana.”

NIPSCO is an Indiana-based electric and gas distribution company.

Lazard Freres & Co. LLC served as lead financial advisor, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as co-financial advisor and McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to NiSource. Barclays served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as co-legal counsel to Blackstone. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation provided committed financing for the transaction.

NiSource Inc. is a utility companies in the U.S., serving approximately 3.3 million natural gas customers and 500,000 electric customers across six states through its local Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners targets the energy, transportation, digital infrastructure and water and waste infrastructure sectors.