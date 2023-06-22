Blackstone invests $1bn in sustainable energy firm Invenergy

This investment builds on Blackstone's nearly $3 billion investment in Invenergy in 2021 and 2022.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners has invested about $1 billion in Chicago-based Invenergy, a developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy solutions.

This investment builds on Blackstone's nearly $3 billion investment in Invenergy in 2021 and 2022.

Invenergy’s ownership includes Blackstone, CDPQ and Invenergy management. Invenergy management will continue as managing member of the company with day-to-day responsibility for execution of the business.

“We are proud to support the continued growth of Invenergy’s business,” said Matthew Runkle, a senior managing director of Blackstone Infrastructure in a statement. “Invenergy has a premier platform for developing, owning, and operating clean energy projects and we are excited to continue supporting the realization of these projects and their important contribution to decarbonizing the energy sector.”

Invenergy will use this investment to support the continued growth of the company in the U.S. and around the world.

Blackstone Infrastructure Partners is an active investor across energy, transportation, digital infrastructure and water and waste infrastructure sectors.