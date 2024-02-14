Blackstone invests in coffee brand 7 Brew

The capital infusion will be used by 7 Brew for expansion.

Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP served as legal counsel to 7 Brew while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Blackstone

Blackstone has more than $1 trillion in assets under management

Blackstone has made an investment in Arkansas-based 7 Brew Coffee, a coffee brand. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used by 7 Brew for expansion.

On the deal, Brian Cornyn of Blackstone said in a statement, “This investment illustrates Blackstone’s thematic focus on investing in strong franchise businesses alongside highly skilled operators. We are proud to bring Blackstone’s experience and global resources to fuel 7 Brew’s next stage of growth.”

Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP served as legal counsel to 7 Brew while Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Blackstone.

Blackstone has more than $1 trillion in assets under management.