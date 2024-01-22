Blackstone invests in engineering and technical services firm Salas O’Brien

Salas O’Brien will continue to be majority owned by its team members.

Blackstone has made an investment in Salas O’Brien, an U.S.-based engineering and technical services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Salas O’Brien will continue to be majority owned by its team members.

On the deal, Shary Moalemzadeh, senior managing director at Blackstone, and Evan Middleton, managing director at Blackstone, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with the world-class team at Salas O’Brien as they continue their growth by leveraging Blackstone’s global scale, resources, and operational expertise to better serve the company’s customers.”

Guggenheim Securities served as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins served as legal counsel to Salas O’Brien. Chartwell Financial Advisory served as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as a legal advisor to Blackstone.

Salas O’Brien was founded in 1975.

Blackstone has over $1 trillion in assets under management.