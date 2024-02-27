Blackstone takes online pet care marketplace Rover private

The deal is valued at about $2.3 billion.

Blackstone has completed its take-private deal of Rover Group, a Seattle-based online pet care marketplace. The deal is valued at about $2.3 billion.

As a result of the closing, Rover has stopped trading on the NASDAQ.

On the deal, Sachin Bavishi, senior managing director at Blackstone, said in a statement, “Aaron and the Rover team have done an incredible job building a leading digital marketplace for pet services. We’re thrilled to embark on this partnership, bringing Blackstone’s scale and resources to further accelerate Rover’s growth and innovation, and enhance Rover’s strong value proposition relative to alternatives.”

Goldman Sachs acted as lead financial advisor to Rover, and Centerview Partners LLC also acted as a financial advisor to Rover. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, Professional Corporation acted as legal counsel to Rover.

Evercore acted as lead financial advisor and Moelis & Company LLC also acted as a financial advisor to Blackstone, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Blackstone.

Rover was founded in 2011.

Blackstone has more than $1 trillion in assets under management.