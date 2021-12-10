PE Deals

Blackstone to acquire GIC’s 49 pct stake in Dexus: Reuters

By
Iris Dorbian
-

Blackstone Inc is acquiring Singapore wealth fund GIC’s 49 percent stake in Dexus, an Australian logistics trust for $1.50 billion, reported Reuters. The newswire noted that Dexus will own the remainder of the joint venture.

Source: Reuters