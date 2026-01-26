Blackstone to acquire manufacturer Arlington

Arlington’s products include fittings, enclosures and other components

Arlington was founded in 1949 and acquired by the Stark family in 1956

Blackstone has agreed to acquire Arlington, a Scranton, Pennsylvania-based designer and manufacturer of electrical products. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Bilal Khan, senior managing director, and Mark Zhu, managing director, at Blackstone Energy Transition Partners, said in a statement, “Arlington has built an excellent reputation for its high quality and innovative products delivering market leading solutions for its diverse customer base.