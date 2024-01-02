Blackstone to acquire Sony Payment Services

As part of the deal, Sony Bank will roll over a certain portion of its equity and continue as a minority investor in SPSV

Blackstone has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Sony Payment Services, a Japanese payment service provider. The seller was Sony Bank. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the deal, Sony Bank will roll over a certain portion of its equity and will continue as a minority investor in SPSV.

This marks Blackstone’s first investment in the financial technology sector in Japan.

On the deal, Steve Schwarzman, chairman, CEO & co-founder of Blackstone, said in a statement, “Sony has been a longstanding partner to Blackstone. Our partnership goes all the way back to Blackstone’s founding nearly four decades ago – we started out as a boutique M&A firm, and Sony was one of our earliest clients. We are proud to once again partner with a leading corporation in Japan and deepen our presence in the country, a key market for Blackstone where we’ve cultivated valuable relationships based on trust and shared success.”

Sony Group established its payment service business in 1995, which became a standalone company in 2006.

Headquartered in New York City, Blackstone has over $1 trillion in assets under management.