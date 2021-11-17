Blackstone to invest in Life Science Logistics

Blackstone has agreed to make an investment in Dallas-based Life Science Logistics, a provider of healthcare supply chain solutions. No financial terms were disclosed. BS Investment Bank served as financial advisor to Life Science Logistics while Jefferies and Morgan Stanley served as financial advisors to Blackstone.

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blackstone (NYSE: BX) announced today that funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (“Blackstone”) have entered into a definitive agreement to make a significant, strategic investment in Life Science Logistics (“LSL” or the “Company”), a leading, national provider of healthcare supply chain solutions. The investment is intended to help accelerate LSL’s continued expansion within the fast-growing pharmaceutical and medical device market as it opens new facilities and further increases its customer base in the years ahead.

Ram Jagannath, Global Head of Healthcare at Blackstone, and Todd Hirsch, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “We are excited to partner with Richard and his team as they embark on their next stage of expansion – leveraging our firm’s global scale, resources and operational expertise to better serve their customers. LSL sits at the intersection of two of Blackstone’s highest-conviction, firmwide investment themes – rapid advancement of life sciences innovation and next-generation logistics. The current environment has clearly demonstrated the critical need for resilient, high-quality healthcare supply chain solutions – and we look forward to helping accelerate the growth of a leader in this sector.”

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Dallas, Life Science Logistics is a leading third-party healthcare logistics provider with more than 600 employees and 4 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within 12 controlled-temperature (20-25 degrees Celsius) and cold chain (2-8 degrees Celsius) storage and distribution locations across nine states – from Dallas to New York to Seattle and other major hubs. The company partners with governments, global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and medical device providers to deliver end-to-end supply chain solutions and emergency preparedness infrastructure services across the U.S.

Richard Beeny, Founder and CEO of LSL, said: “With unrelenting demand for high-quality, flexible, FDA-compliant healthcare supply chain solutions in recent years, LSL has seen exponential growth from coast to coast. Now, with Blackstone’s investment and partnership, we’re thrilled to see what the future will hold and to bring their deep resources to bear for our customers.”

Terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, were not disclosed. UBS Investment Bank served as exclusive financial advisor and McDermott, Will & Emory served as legal counsel to Life Science Logistics. Jefferies and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisors and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Sidley Austen LLP served as legal advisors to Blackstone.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative asset manager. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $731 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.