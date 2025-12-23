Martin Brand, senior managing director of Blackstone and head of Blackstone Capital Partners, said year-to-date, through the third quarter, the firm executed more than $20 billion of realizations across its private equity segment (excluding infrastructure). PE Hub asked Brand to look back on the firm’s deal highlights in 2025 (spoiler alert: one is Hologic) and to look ahead for his outlook on 2026 (he’s optimistic).
Deal dam is breaking, says Blackstone’s Martin Brand in Outlook 2026 Q&A
'Momentum is driven by the declining cost of capital and strong operating fundamentals,' the Blackstone executive told PE Hub.