Blank Rome taps private equity vet Williams as senior counsel

Most recently, Kelly managed the private equity firm Milestone Capital, Inc., which he founded 25 years ago

Prior to founding Milestone, Kelly practiced law at a regional transactional and tax law firm and founded a small law firm to manage public and private business transactions

Blank Rome was founded in 1946

Law firm Blank Rome has named private equity veteran A. Kelly Williams as senior counsel in the corporate, M&A and securities group.

Williams is joining the firm’s Houston office.

“We are excited to welcome Kelly to the firm,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s chair and managing partner in a statement. “Kelly’s combination of investment and legal experience in the private equity industry adds considerable depth to our corporate, M&A, and securities group, and provides value to our clients seeking strategic advice on transactions and other business opportunities. We are excited by the momentum in our Texas offices and look forward to continued growth to support our clients.”

Most recently, Kelly managed the private equity firm Milestone Capital, Inc., which he founded 25 years ago. Prior to founding Milestone, Kelly practiced law at a regional transactional and tax law firm and founded a small law firm to manage public and private business transactions.

Blank Rome was founded in 1946.