Blatte joins Praesidian Capital as operating partner

Praesidian Capital has hired David Blatte as an operating partner.

Most recently, he was the founder and CEO of Quaker Pet Group, now known as Worldwise Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to the Praesidian team,” saud Jason Drattell, founder of Praesidian in a statement. “We have worked together over the years and his extensive knowledge, particularly within the consumer sector, will be an invaluable resource to our existing portfolio as well as new investment opportunities.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Praesidian Capital invests in the lower middle market. The firm was founded in 2002.