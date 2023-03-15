Bloomberg to buy PE-backed fintech company Broadway Technology

Broadway was founded in 2003

Based in New York City, Bloomberg is a financial, software, data and media company

Bloomberg has agreed to acquire New York-based Broadway Technology, a provider of high-performance front-office fintech solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Broadway’s best in breed fixed income market making software will fill a gap in our product portfolio, enabling customers to interact with the market with more speed and agility,” said Ben Macdonald, global head of enterprise products at Bloomberg, in a statement. “This will position us well for future growth in highly liquid interest rate and government debt markets that trade on both exchanges and venues.”

Broadway’s backers included Long Ridge Equity Partners, HPS Investment Partners and BC Partners.

