Blue Heron Capital exits manufacturer STARC Systems

Blue Heron Capital has exited its investment in STARC Systems as a result of the latter’s acquisition by North Branch Capital. Based in Maine, STARC is a provider of reusable temporary containment solutions for occupied renovations.

No financial terms were disclosed.

STARC was founded in 2012 by entrepreneur Tim Hebert. STARC is led by President and CEO Chris Vickers.

On the transaction, Blue Heron Capital co-founder and Managing Partner Andrew Tichenor who led the investment on behalf of Blue Heron, said in a statement, “We are proud to have been part of the STARC story. It’s a fantastic company with a world-class portfolio of products. It has been fun to watch them grow from a small, single-product business into a market leader. We look forward to cheering their continued success.”

Blue Heron Capital invests in healthcare and enterprise technology industries. The firm was based in Richmond, Virginia.