Blue Owl to buy Cowen Healthcare; Comvest and Monomoy make exits

Good morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

We’re opening today with a look at the latest in a growing trend for private equity firms to buy other investors, as Blue Owl Capital agrees to acquire a life sciences investment manager.

Our next focus is on exits, where despite several headwinds slowing down sales, we have a couple of deals to report. One is a strategic exit by Comvest Partners and the other a private equity sale with Monomoy Capital Partners the seller and Madison Dearborn Partners the buyer.

Life partners

Blue Owl Capital has added to a trend for GPs to buy other investors, agreeing to acquire Cowen Healthcare Investments, a New York-based life sciences investment manager, from Cowen Investment Management.

As part of the transaction, the CHI team will become full-time Blue Owl employees, including senior leaders Kevin Raidy, Tim Anderson and Rob Sine. At closing, CHI’s funds will be rebranded to Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities.

“The rapid level of innovation within science and technology is driving a deep need for private capital solutions to support the life sciences sector’s exponential growth,” said Marc Lipschultz, co-CEO of Blue Owl Capital, in a statement. “Adding CHI to Blue Owl expands our ability to better meet the needs of our investors and users of our capital who are focused on the life sciences sector.”

Such deals are likely to keep coming, one head of investment banking told me.

“Some of the big funds and asset accumulators are looking to buy other GPs, adding new strategies or regions or products,” he said. That approach allows buyers to quickly “have assets under management and a track record,” he added, offering a strong advantage over starting from scratch. “If you’re hiring, it’s typically 12 months’ gardening leave for a partner at a PE firm, then you’ve got to raise a fund, so it’s a two- to three-year build, whereas it’s plug and play if you take ownership.”

Other such deals include Bridgepoint (the owner of PE Hub’s publisher PEI Group) acquiring Energy Capital Partners and, over in Europe, Wendel Group entering exclusive talks to buy a controlling stake in IK Partners.

Big exit

We’ve written at length about the struggles of the exit market so we’re always keen to report when we see a sale – and we’ve got a couple to report today, one via the strategic route and the other to another private equity firm.

Comvest Partners has agreed to sell Systems Control to Hubbell Incorporated for $1.1 billion in cash.

Systems Control makes substation control and relay panels, as well as turnkey substation control building products. It is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Hubbell is a designer and manufacturer of electrical and electronic products for the construction, industrial and utility sectors.

Meanwhile, middle-market private equity firm Monomoy Capital Partners has sold Shaw Development to buyout- and growth-focused GP Madison Dearborn Partners.

Shaw makes sensors, fluid management systems and other components for diesel exhaust fluid applications.

Monomoy helped Shaw grow by expanding its leadership team, accelerating the integration of its data and tech-based products, working on an aftermarket strategy and expanding the company’s international footprint, according to a statement.

I’d love to hear from dealmakers about how the exit market is faring. Are things opening up a little? If so, where – strategic or private equity? Or is the IPO market about to reopen? Drop your thoughts over to me at craig.m@pei.group

OK that’s all from me today – Chris Witkowsky will be on Wire duty tomorrow.

Cheers,

Craig