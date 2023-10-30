Blue Owl Capital to buy Cowen Healthcare Investments from CIM

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

Blue Owl Capital has agreed to acquire Cowen Healthcare Investments, a New York-based life sciences investment manager, from Cowen Investment Management. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

As part of the transaction, the CHI team will become full-time Blue Owl employees, including senior leaders Kevin Raidy, Tim Anderson and Rob Sine. At closing, CHI’s funds will be rebranded to Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities.

“The rapid level of innovation within science and technology is driving a deep need for private capital solutions to support the life sciences sector’s exponential growth,” said Marc Lipschultz, co-CEO of Blue Owl Capital in a statement. “Adding CHI to Blue Owl expands our ability to better meet the needs of our investors and users of our capital who are focused on the life sciences sector.”

SMBC served as financial advisor to Blue Owl Capital.

Blue Owl has $150 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023.