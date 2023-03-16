Blue Point-backed Transtar acquires C&M Auto Parts

Recently, C&M acquired Pro Form Products, a maker of refinishing and repair products for automotive, aviation, industrial and marine applications

Blue Point Capital Partners is currently managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital

Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue

Transtar Holding Company, which is backed by Blue Point Capital Partners, has acquired Trenton, New Jersey-based C&M Auto Parts, a supplier of truck and automotive parts with a focus on undercar and underhood products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Transtar is a portfolio of automotive aftermarket brands with business units focused on parts distribution, cutting-edge e-commerce, software, coatings products and more. C&M represents Transtar’s second acquisition in 2023 — the company recently acquired Pro Form Products, a manufacturer of refinishing and repair products for automotive, aviation, industrial and marine applications.

“The addition of C&M demonstrates Transtar’s commitment to deepening its experience in the professional installer segment, as well as the team’s ongoing dedication to its values and customer service,” said Blue Point Partner Brian Castleberry, in a statement. “Likewise, Blue Point is committed to providing the full Transtar portfolio of companies the resources needed to grow, and strategic M&A and successful integration will continue to be a key component of our strategy.”

