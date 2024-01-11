Blue Point Capital-backed Transtar scoops up Arch Auto Parts

Transtar Holding Company is a portfolio of businesses that provides customer service, technology solutions, distribution, and manufacturing of OE and aftermarket automotive products.

Arch began in 1979 with one location in Queens

Blue Point Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market

The firm is currently managing over $1.9 billion in committed capital

Transtar Holding Company, a portfolio company of Blue Point Capital Partners, has acquired Arch Auto Parts, a parts distribution business in the greater New York City area. No financial terms were disclosed.

Known as “Your Neighborhood Auto Parts Store,” Arch began in 1979 with one location in Queens and has since expanded to 21 stores and two warehouses, serving the Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx and Long Island markets.

“The Transtar Holding Company team identified an excellent fit for NexaMotion’s growth strategy in Arch Auto Parts,” said Blue Point Partner Brian Castleberry in a statement. “We will continue to support Transtar’s organic growth while maintaining our emphasis on innovative general repair distribution acquisitions that will add to the platform.”

Transtar Holding Company is a portfolio of businesses that provides customer service, technology solutions, distribution, and manufacturing of OE and aftermarket automotive products.

Blue Point Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market. The firm is currently managing over $1.9 billion in committed capital.