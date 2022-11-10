Blue Ridge Construction Capital buys Artistic Paver Manufacturing

Dan Essig, who founded Artistic in 2000 and served as president and CEO, will transition to a full-time advisor role and join the board of directors.

Blue Ridge Construction Capital has acquired Florida-based Artistic Paver Manufacturing Inc, a maker of interlocking, decorative concrete pavers sold for outdoor living applications.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Dan Essig, who founded Artistic in 2000 and served as president and CEO, will transition to a full-time advisor role and join the board of directors.

As a part of the Artistic acquisition, Matthew Wayman will join the executive team as CEO. Wayman recently acted as senior vice president and general manager over Forterra, Inc.’s East region.

BRCC Managing Partner and co-founder Casey Rentch said in a statement, “Dan has built a best-in-class concrete paver company and we are thrilled to partner with him and Matt to expand on the Company’s incredible momentum.”

