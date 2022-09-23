Blue Ridge Construction Capital makes two acquisitions, forms Matthews-Edge Sand

The deal was in partnership with aggregate industry veteran Anthony Minshew.

Blue Ridge Construction Capital has acquired Matthews Sand and Gravel and Edge Aggregates. MSG and Edge have merged to form Matthews-Edge Sand, which will operate as a supplier of construction sand.

The deal was in partnership with aggregate industry veteran Anthony Minshew.

No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1963, Smithfield, North Carolina-based MSG is a provider of asphalt sand and concrete sand.

And, founded in 2021, Battleboro, North Carolina-based Edge is an aggregate supplier.

On the acquisitions, BRCC Managing Partner and co-founder Casey Rentch, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with Anthony Minshew in creating one of the preeminent aggregate suppliers in the Carolinas. Both MSG and Edge were family-owned businesses that individually were great companies, but together create a Raleigh market leader with uniquely attractive operating and financial attributes.”

Blue Ridge Construction Capital is a building products and materials focused- private equity firm.