Blue Road to test appetite for Sweet Harvest Foods

Blue Road acquired Sweet Harvest from Peak Rock in 2021 and made an add-on acquisition of Nature Nate’s Honey in 2022.

Blue Road Capital is launching a review of Sweet Harvest Foods, sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub. The producer of natural products, including honey, agave and molasses, is likely to attract PE sponsors focused on consumer products.

BofA Securities’ mid-market advisory group is advising the process for Blue Road, a New York-based mid-market sponsor active in the consumer products market.

Sweet Harvest is being marketed off of $40 million in EBITDA over the last year.

Formed in 1923, the company does business as Sweet Harvest and Nature Nate’s Honey Company, distributors of natural sweeteners to food manufacturers, national retail and grocery chains. With production facilities in Minnesota, Michigan and California, Sweet Harvest has global operations in the US, Brazil, Turkey, Ukraine, India and Vietnam, according to its website.

Blue Road acquired Sweet Harvest in 2021 from Peak Rock Capital, whose portfolio company Natural American Foods combined with the company in 2016.

Under Blue Road’s ownership, Sweet Harvest acquired the Nature Nate’s Honey brand in 2022, incorporating a Texas-based honey producer accounting for 37 percent of the US honey market, according to a press release for the deal.

Blue Road and Sweet Harvest did not return requests for comment. BofA Securities declined to comment.

Natural honey and sweetener producers have stuck to PE sponsors’ palette in recent years.

PE Hub recently profiled MPearlRock, a newly launched JV investment platform between MidOcean Partners and PearlRock Partners, an investment arm of supermarket owner The Kroger Co. MidOcean Partners chairman Erik Oken said the new consumer investment platform is interested in making three acquisitions per year, looking for consumer or retail businesses with at least $50 million in equity value.

MPearlRock is looking at beverages, condiments, sweet and salty snacks, baked goods and frozen foods, among other retail end-markets and products.