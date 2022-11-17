Blue Sage-backed All-State acquires manufacturer dB Engineering

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, All-State is a provider of non-metallic components for OEMs.

All-State was founded in 1974

Blue Sage partnered with All-State and the Pulver Family in 2019

Blue Sage Capital invests in lower middle-market companies

All-State Industries Inc, which is backed by Blue Sage Capital, has acquired dB Engineering, a Mansfield, Texas-based maker of thermal, acoustic and vibration isolation components for OEMs throughout North America. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, All-State is a provider of non-metallic components for OEMs. The company was founded in 1974.

On the deal, Jonathan Kaskow, a principal at Blue Sage, said in a statement, “dB Engineering fits squarely within the All-State strategy of building out best-in-class nonmetallic capabilities across an increasingly growing set of customers and end markets. We are excited about this acquisition and the growth potential it creates across the platform.”

Blue Sage partnered with All-State and the Pulver Family in 2019 and has completed three add-on acquisitions in the past two years.

Based in Austin, Texas, Blue Sage Capital invests in lower middle-market companies. Blue Sage currently has over $400 million of assets under management.