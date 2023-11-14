Blue Sage invests in environmental remediation services firm Geo-Solutions

Geo-Solutions was represented in the transaction by FMI Capital Advisors, Inc.

Blue Sage Capital has made an investment in Geo-Solutions Inc, a New Kensington, Pennsylvania-based geotechnical and environmental remediation services firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Peter Huff, a founding and managing partner of Blue Sage, said in a statement, “Geo-Solutions has differentiated itself through its deep industry knowledge and ability to safely complete some of the industry’s most complex engagements. We could not be more excited to partner with Darin and the rest of the Geo-Solutions team, and we are eager to execute on our joint strategy for growth.”

Blue Sage was represented in the transaction by Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC (legal), Kroll (accounting & IT), Cherry Bekaert (tax), and NFP (insurance).

Geo-Solutions was represented in the transaction by FMI Capital Advisors, Inc.

Based in Austin, Blue Sage Capital invests in lower middle-market companies. The private equity firm was founded in 2002.