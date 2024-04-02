PE Deals

Blue Sage invests in manufacturer American Alloy

In conjunction with the transaction, American Alloy's COO Brett Stevens has been named CEO while company founder, Garret Guinn, will remain involved with the business as an employee, board member, and shareholder.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this