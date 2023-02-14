Blue Sage sells manufacturer Magnum Systems to 3 Rivers

Patriot Capital and SharpVue Capital participated in the transaction by providing debt and equity financing.

Blue Sage Capital has sold Lenexa, Kansas-based Magnum Systems Inc, a maker of systems and components for automated material handling and packaging solutions, to 3 Rivers Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Patriot Capital and SharpVue Capital participated in the transaction by providing debt and equity financing.

Blue Sage invested in Magnum in October 2016 in partnership with the management team.

On the sale, Blue Sage Partner Jonathan Pearce said in a statement, “We are proud of the hard work accomplished by our leadership team at Magnum over the past six years and couldn’t be more confident in the strategic direction of the business. Magnum has enjoyed a well-earned reputation in its core markets over decades of delivering for its customers, and we are proud to have played a small role in that history.”

TM Capital provided investment advisory services to Blue Sage while Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC served as legal advisor.

Based in Austin, Texas, Blue Sage Capital invests in lower middle-market companies.