Blue Sea Capital-backed WillowWood acquires MAKstride Prosthetics

McDermott Will & Emery provided legal counsel to WillowWood on the deal.

WillowWood is a provider of of prosthetic products

Blue Sea Capital acquired WillowWood Global in December 2021

MAKstride was founded in 2006

WillowWood Global LLC, which is backed by Blue Sea Capital, has acquired MAKstride Prosthetics, a Mesa, Arizona-based maker of prosthetic devices. No financial terms were disclosed.

Blue Sea Capital acquired WillowWood Global in December 2021.

MAKstride was founded in 2006.

“The MAKstride acquisition marks the culmination of a multi-year, collaborative partnership with Monty and his team to co-develop cutting-edge innovation for the prosthetics industry, including the recent launch of our groundbreaking META® Shock X product within the broader META® foot platform,” said Daniel Rubin, COO of WillowWood, in a statement. “We are excited and fortunate to have them as part of the WillowWood family.”

Dr. Monty Moshier, founder and CEO of MAKstride, will continue to lead the company as managing director and will serve as a research fellow for WillowWood’s R&D efforts, including several upcoming META® product launches.

McDermott Will & Emery provided legal counsel to WillowWood.