Blue Sea promotes Lansky and Miller to principal

Blue Sea Capital has promoted Erin Lansky and Miller Norman to principal on the healthcare investment team.

Both assist in identifying, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities as well as provide on-going support to the firm’s portfolio companies.

“Erin and Miller have each earned their respective promotions through exceptional performance in combination with exhibiting Blue Sea’s values,” said Managing Partners J.R. Davis and Rick Wandoff, in a statement. “We congratulate them on their historical contributions and look forward to their expanded future roles.”

Lansky, who joined Blue Sea in November 2020, has served a co-lead role on a platform as well as six add-on acquisitions. Prior to joining Blue Sea, Lansky was a vice president at RoundTable Healthcare Partners. Prior to RoundTable, she was a vice president at BDT Capital Partners and an associate on GTCR’s healthcare team. She began her career in the Global M&A Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Norman, who joined the firm in October 2017, has worked across five platform investments, 25 add-on acquisitions and two successful exits. Prior to joining Blue Sea, he was an associate at Odyssey Investment Partners and an investment banking analyst at Barclays.

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Blue Sea Capital invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies with EBITDA of up to $30 million. The firm has over $750 million in assets under management.