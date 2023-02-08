Blue Wolf buys temporary ground protection firm Sterling Site Access Solutions

Sterling operates two manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Illinois and Lufkin, Texas, as well as distribution yards across the U.S. Midwest, South and Northeast.

Blue Wolf Capital Partners has acquired Sterling Site Access Solutions, a provider of temporary ground protection and site access services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Founded in 1949, Sterling operates two manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Illinois and Lufkin, Texas, as well as distribution yards across the U.S. Midwest, South and Northeast.

“As a leader in the growing market for site access solutions, Sterling has earned a reputation for quality and reliability,” said Aakash Patel, a partner at Blue Wolf Capital, in a statement. “With its turnkey products and services and industry-leading production capacity, the company is uniquely positioned to support critical infrastructure projects across North America. We are very excited to partner with Sterling to expand upon the company’s capabilities and accelerate growth over the next several years.”

Moelis & Company acted as financial advisor to Sterling, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Blue Wolf Capital invests in middle market companies.

The private equity firm was founded in 2005 by Adam Blumenthal and Josh Wolf-Power.