Blue Wolf promotes Marjancik to partner

Also, the private equity firm upped James Shovlin to principal and David Meyers and Jordan Fong to senior associate and expanded Kate Spaziani’s role to director of government affairs and communications.

Marjancik joined Blue Wolf in 2022, Shovlin came on board in 2015, Meyers joined in 2020 and Fong came on board in 2021

Spaziani is a former senior staff member at the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate

Blue Wolf Capital invests in middle-market companies

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC promoted Natalie Marjancik to a partner. Also, the private equity firm upped James Shovlin to principal and David Meyers and Jordan Fong to senior associate and expanded Kate Spaziani’s role to director of government affairs and communications.

“We are delighted to welcome Natalie as our newest Partner and to recognize the significant value she brings to the firm and its portfolio companies,” said Jeremy Kogler, a managing partner at Blue Wolf, in a statement. “We also are pleased to extend well-deserved promotions and role expansions to four team members, James, Kate, David and Jordan. Over the past year, thanks to our team’s collective experience, market knowledge and core competencies, Blue Wolf has successfully navigated a challenging global environment. We are proud of our performance and look forward to continued success.”

Marjancik joined Blue Wolf in March 2022 as managing director, capital markets. Prior to joining Blue Wolf, Marjancik spent almost 13 years at Lincoln International focusing on capital and debt advisory.

Shovlin joined Blue Wolf in 2015 and most recently served as vce president. Prior to joining the firm, Shovlin was an analyst at Guggenheim Securities.

Spaziani joined Blue Wolf in 2021 as director of government Affairs. Prior to joining the firm, she spent more than seven years at the NewYork-Presbyterian hospital system, serving as vice president of communications, external affairs, and federal relations. Also, she worked in both the US House and Senate as a senior staff member.

Meyers joined Blue Wolf in 2020 and most recently served as an associate. Previously he was an analyst at Perella Weinberg Partners.

Fong joined Blue Wolf in 2021 and most recently served as an associate. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst at Rothschild & Co.

Blue Wolf Capital invests in middle market companies.