Bluejay Capital acquires B2B warehousing and transportation firm BWT

Bluejay Capital Partners has acquired Atlanta-based Best Warehousing and Transportation Inc, a B2B warehousing and transportation business. No financial terms were disclosed.

“BWT has an exceptional track record serving industry leaders across many diversified supply chains,” said Josh Putterman, founding partner of Bluejay Capital in a statement. “They attract customers and grow with them in new services and locations. The strong team at BWT, coupled with the Bluejay Capital team’s growth expertise and significant industry experience creates a powerful combination.”

Winston McDonald Jr., president and CEO of BWT, will retain a sizable ownership stake in the business.

Bluejay Capital financed the transaction with Argosy Private Equity, Southfield Mezzanine, Spring Capital Partners and Key Bank.

Based in Jacksonville and Denver, Bluejay Capital invests in transportation and logistics businesses.