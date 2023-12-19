Bluejay Capital-backed BWT acquires International Express Trucking

Howard Shope, president and CEO of International Express, will join BWT as a senior vice president of operations and retain a meaningful ownership stake in the business

BWT, which is backed by Bluejay Capital Partners, has acquired International Express Trucking, a third-party logistics provider in North Carolina. No financial terms were disclosed.

BWT is a B2B warehousing and transportation business.

Howard Shope, president and CEO of International Express, will join BWT as a senior vice president of operations and retain a meaningful ownership stake in the business.

On the deal, Josh Putterman, a managing partner at Bluejay Capital Partners, said in a statement, This is an important step in our long-term expansion plan for BWT. We will continue to support the team in its geographic and service line growth through both organic and strategic partnerships. Bluejay is thrilled by the potential that IET brings to the BWT platform.”

Bluejay Capital financed the transaction with Argosy Private Equity, Southfield Mezzanine, Spring Capital Partners and Key Bank.

Based in Jacksonville and Denver, Bluejay Capital invests in transportation and logistics businesses.