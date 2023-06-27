Bluestar-backed Nova Clean Energy appoints Pratt as CEO

Pratt previously held various commercial roles as a senior vice president at Ørsted

Before that, he was at Uniper Global Commodities and Louis Dreyfus Highbridge Energy

Based in Chicago, Bluestar is a global renewable energy investment company focused on development platforms and project development capital

Nova Clean Energy, Bluestar Energy Capital’s renewable development platform, has named Ben Pratt as CEO.

Pratt will be based in Nova Clean Energy’s Chicago headquarters.

“Ben’s deep understanding of U.S. energy markets and proven leadership capability make him an ideal fit as CEO of Nova Clean Energy as we continue to execute our ambitious business plan,” commented Bluestar Energy Capital founder and CEO Declan Flanagan in a statement. “Our fast-growing portfolio of wind, solar, and storage projects across MISO, WECC, and ERCOT is a testament to great work by the Nova development team in the first year of the business, so the timing is perfect to bring in an executive of Ben’s experience as we continue to execute our greenfield development strategy as well as selective M&A activity.”

Pratt previously held various commercial roles as a senior vice president at Ørsted and, before that, at Uniper Global Commodities and Louis Dreyfus Highbridge Energy.

