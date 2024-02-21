Bluestar-backed Nova Clean Energy appoints Reeves as commercial operations SVP

Based in Chicago and Austin, Nova Clean Energy is a wind, solar and battery storage developer.

Nova Clean Energy, a portfolio company of Bluestar Energy Capital, has named Dylan Reeves as senior vice president of commercial operations.

In his new role at Nova, Reeves will lead M&A as well as procurement, construction and asset management functions.

“Dylan’s move to the Nova business underlines the rapid growth ahead for our most important business,” said Neil O’Donovan, president of BEC in a statement. “We see two trends in US renewables right now, one is a big increase in project level M&A opportunities and two is an increasing market demand for wind power. Nova is well positioned on both fronts and given Dylan’s years of experience in the U.S. market and wind in particular, this is a natural evolution of the team.”

Previously, Reeves worked at Bluestar where he was a member of the founding team.

Reeves joined BEC from its inception in March 2022 from GE Renewable Energy. Prior to GE, he served as cavalry officer in the U.S. Army.

Headquartered in Chicago, BEC is a a global renewable energy investment company.