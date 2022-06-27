Bluestem invests in commercial roofing firm Tridom

Tridom will use the funding for expansion and growth.

Tridom specializes in low slope, waterproofing and sheet metal services

Bluestem Equity Ltd has made an investment into Texas-based Tridom, a commercial roofing contractor. No financial terms were disclosed.

This investment will be used by Tridom for expansion and growth.

On the capital infusion, Ben Tucker, vice president of business development and partner at Bluestem, said in a statement: “From our very first meeting with Johnston, it became clear he is committed to Tridom’s growth and ultimate success. Our team has grown to appreciate his ambition and drive ‐ which ultimately led to our decision to invest.”

Currently, Tridom has 32 employees with offices in San Antonio and Houston. The company is currently servicing commercial clients’ properties in seven states and residential clients in central and Southeast Texas.

Founded in 2021, Houston‐based Bluestem targets the industrial and construction sectors.