Bluestone-backed CTI buys defense software provider Rapid Imaging

Chesapeake Technology International, which is backed by Bluestone Investment Partners, has acquired Middleton, Wisconsin-based Rapid Imaging, a provider of software and imaging solutions for the defense and intelligence communities. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome Rapid Imaging Technologies to the CTI family,” said Jay Moorman, CEO of CTI, in a statement. “The acquisition of Rapid Imaging will enhance our ability to deliver cutting-edge situational awareness solutions to our customers. This acquisition is part of our strategy to grow our business and expand our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our defense and intelligence community customers.”

Bluestone invests in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. The private equity is based in McLean, Virginia.